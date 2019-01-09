Jamie Lee Curtis Really Does Not Like the Fiji Water Girl

When the Fiji Water Girl (alias Kelleth Cuthbert) took over the background of dozens of Golden Globes celeb photos, the internet was (mostly) delighted. Who was this party crasher, this ambitious scene stealer shooting her shot? It may have seemed like good fun as the world worked to ID her, but Jamie Lee Curtis was not laughing.

The actress was featured in a photo on CNN's website that showed Cuthbert eyeing Curtis from afar, and Curtis called out how weird the whole experience was.

"So, my husband, who doesn’t look at a lot of show business news sites, just mentioned that I was on the CNN website. I specifically moved away from the blatant promotions by Fiji and Moet where young women with their trays filled with their wares stood near a designated camera. I knew why there was a photographer poised there and I moved away as I said out loud that I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either," Curtis wrote on Instagram.

"Clearly this angle shows that I moved from her being behind me and yet from the side it still happens. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people when they get them to take their picture next to products."

After the Globes hype died down, others also began to take issue with the "PR stunt," just like Curtis.

woke queen! don’t fall for this marketing ploy and forget fiji water is a multibillion dollar corporation that has privatized fiji’s water supply keeping locals in a drought!!! ☝🏻 https://t.co/soiyzotq4L — mother juice (@radishcarton) January 9, 2019

Glad to see that at least someone didn't like this completely stupid way of trying to be famous! Obviously no one else had the guts for it! 🙄https://t.co/JjgbzsSX2K — Mónica Silva (@monicasilv_a) January 9, 2019

geez this whole fiji water girl thing is a marketing move and staged af, stop spreading ads on this timeline please thanks — 💬 (@xgrenzenlos) January 9, 2019

No word yet on what Cuthbert thinks of it all, but if we had to guess, we'd say she's probably off somewhere sipping Fiji Water like this.