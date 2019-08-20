Jamie Foxx Shared His First Post Following News of His Split from Katie Holmes

Following news of his split from Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx seems to be focusing on his family.

On Monday, the actor shared a photo on Instagram of himself with his two daughters — Corinne, 25, and Anelise, 10 — taken during a taping of Beat Shazam, a game show he and Corinne star in together.

"#daddydaughtertime on @beatshazamfox. We’ve had an incredible season, seen so many lives changed, heard amazing stories and had a blast!!!" he wrote in the caption. "Thank you to all u THE FANS for tuning in!!!! Lastly, much love to our contestant Alan who is no longer with us but shed his light on all of us, God Bless his family."

On Monday, it was reported that Foxx and Holmes had split up months ago, just after making their debut at the Met Gala in May. The famously private couple had been linked for six years.

Meanwhile, Holmes hasn't posted on Instagram, but fans have been sending condolences (and calling out Foxx for being seen holding hands with a young singer) in the comments of her last post, from four days ago.

"Sorry to see jamie out in public with that nobody desperate young try-hard. You're too good for him anyways," one person wrote.

"I love that Katie Holmes is a beautiful confident Actress who does not have to have a man in her life. She exudes class and is a beautiful mother..." another fan commented.

"You deserve a king, he’s gonna regret losing you and doing what he did," one commenter said.

Image zoom katieholmes212/Instagram.

Some, however, were hopeful for a reunion.

"Katie, My husband and I dated for 6 years," someone commented. "Then we split because he didn't see himself getting married. About a year later, we were married and it has been 17 years since then. Reconciliation can and does happen."

RELATED: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Have Reportedly Split

Given how private they've both been about their relationship, it's no surprise neither actor has publicly commented on the reported split, though a source told Page Six that they supposedly overheard Holmes telling a friend that "what Jamie does is his business — we haven’t been together for months."