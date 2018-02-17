Jamie Foxx Isn't Here for Your Katie Holmes Questions

He didn't say a word, but Jamie Foxx got his message across loud and clear: Stop asking him about Katie Holmes.

On Friday afternoon, the 50-year-old actor participated in the NBA All-Star celebrity game, hitting the court with Michael B. Jordan, Justin Bieber, Quavo, and more stars. While Foxx was undeniably excited for the competition, showing off his sweet dance moves for the cameras, he made it clear that he was there to ball, not talk about his love life.

Let's back up for a minute. ICYMI, Foxx has been linked to 39-year-old Holmes for a few years now—the first dating rumors about the pair cropped up in 2015, but sources told People it wasn't all that serious: “Jamie and Katie are friends and have been for a long time. They are two adults who are attractive and single, and so apparently conclusions will be drawn.”

Well, it has been almost three years since then, yet Foxx and Holmes are still doing a great job keeping their relationship—whatever it may be—out of the spotlight. They're occasionally photographed together, but they do their damnedest to keep their private lives private.

This secrecy naturally left fans wondering just how involved they are as a couple—which is why everyone was pretty shocked when they attended a pre-Grammy gala together in January, looking pretty cozy at their table.

Despite this rare public appearance, it seems Foxx still isn't going to openly discuss his romance with Holmes. At the All-Star outing, ESPN anchor Michael Smith couldn't resist asking the Sleepless star about his Valentine's Day plans, saying, "I know you prepared [for the game] because I saw pictures. Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?"

Foxx's response? An eye roll, followed by him taking off his headset and walking away. On live TV!

As Foxx strolls off, you can hear Smith ask, "Did we lose him?" You did indeed, Michael. You did indeed.

don’t ask jamie about katie, fam pic.twitter.com/E8hfdiBtGj — KEITHFUJIMOTO (@oakleyandallen) February 16, 2018

Fans thought Foxx's response was hilarious, and to be honest, we can't blame the actor.

The bad news? We still don't have any answers about Foxx and Holmes. The good news? His team won the game!