Jamie Foxx Spotted Holding Hands with Singer — But There May Be More to the Story

After six years and just a handful of appearances together, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes boosted the visibility of their relationship last spring amid breakup rumors. They went for a walk alongside Central Park, for crying out loud! If that doesn’t scream “Hello, paparazzi, spread the news of our togetherness,” what would?

The ultra-private duo is up against split rumors once more, but this time there’s a third party involved: singer and model Sela Vave.

Foxx was seen holding hands with the aspiring performer as they left Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. on Friday night.

Image zoom Mega

Adding to the speculation, Vave’s posted multiple photos with the actor and singer to her Instagram.

Despite appearances, it seems things have remained platonic between the two. According to a People source, Vave is the newest artist signed to Foxx’s label. “She’s just a girl he’s helping out, a young singer,” the source revealed.

Well, there you have it. But clarification aside, we won’t say no to another Kamie Central Park stroll.