Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Is a Bonafide NYFW Model

This year's NYFW circuit has seen many of Hollywood's young offspring make their triumphant walks down the runway, and Jamie Foxx is the latest proud parent to watch his daughter Corinne transform into a bonafide supermodel.

On Tuesday, the actor headed to the Sherri Hill show to support the stunning 23-year-old, posing for the sweetest father-daughter pictures prior to the show. Just moments before Corinne strutted her stuff in party-ready silver fringe coordinates and a dramatic crimson gown, it appears like dad gave the USC grad a pep talk, as evidenced in a series of pictures on the designer's social media accounts.

"Father daughter goals! #sosweet @corinnefoxx killed it tonight!" Hill captioned an image that shows Foxx next to the model, who looks runway-ready with bombshell curls and a red silk robe, backstage.

A second shot shared to Twitter documents the close pair embracing before Ms. Foxx heads on stage. "We loved seeing this sweet moment when @iamjamiefoxx came and hugged @corinnefoxx before she hit the NYFW runway. #daddysgirl," the designer wrote.

This NYFW season isn't exactly Corinne's first induction into modeling—just last year, she wowed at Kanye West's Yeezy show after snagging the title of Miss Golden Globe.

Keep the catwalk appearances coming, Corinne!