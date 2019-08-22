Jamie Foxx Broke His Silence on the Singer He Was Spotted Holding Hands with

Jamie Foxx would like to clear some things up.

On Friday, the notoriously private singer and actor was spotted holding hands with his label's newest artist, Sela Vave. Coupled with news of his split from Katie Holmes days later, many speculated that Vave had played a role in the singer’s break up. After Vave was met with negativity on social media (and the natural follower boost), Foxx released a video in an effort to end the rumors.

In the video, which Vave shared on Instagram, Foxx explained that, like any other young artist he works with, he’s simply taken the singer under his wing. “I’m not an old n—a out here with some young folks,” he said, noting that Vave’s “as young as my daughter.” Foxx called it a double standard, explaining that Nick Cannon and Ed Sheeran both stayed at his home for a time and didn't alert the media.

"It's a double standard when it comes to women — when it was the guys, everything is cool but when it was the women they try to make it something else but we are going to try to protect our own,” he said. “And like I said, I spoke to that girl's mom and she put her trust in me."

“I embrace all the artists that come here. And even what happened in the press with our girl Sela — that’s our family. We don’t ever cross the lines like that, personally,” he clarified.

Vave posted the video with a message of her own, writing, “For the people who care... here is the TRUE story(swipe) ... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most. #music#killthedoublestandard.”

