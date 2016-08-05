Jamie Dornan Is Not Happy He Placed Second for Best British Rear After Tom Hiddleston

It's been a tough week for Jamie Dornan. After being the object of everyone's desire when he was cast as Christian Grey in the film adaptation of Fifty Shades of Grey, it seems he may have been knocked off his pedestal by Tom Hiddleston—or rather "the Hiddles-bum" as Stephen Colbert pointed out to him on The Late Show Thursday. Hiddleston, who is currently dating Taylor Swift, came in first place for best rear in the U.K. "The reason I bring it up is that I know you follow the election. And there's a very important election that you've been involved in and it didn't go well for you," Colbert said. "This is in The Belfast Telegraph. It says: 'Fifty Shades' Jamie Dornan Has Second Best Rear in the U.K.' That must be really hard to take. Was it a tough campaign?"

Dornan joked that he was "pretty pissed off [Colbert] brought it up, to be honest," continuing, "I just think the whole way they came about it wasn't that democratic. Why didn't they have [a vote]?" When asked who he would have voted for, the Anthropoid star said, "I probably would have voted for Orlando Bloom after today—although you didn't see much of it because of the rectangle," he said, referring to the recent nude pics of Bloom paddle boarding with girlfriend Katy Perry that have been making the rounds on the Internet.

RELATED: 16 Times Birthday Boy Jamie Dornan Looked Too Hot to Handle

"Do you know Orlando?" Colbert asked. "I do know him a little bit," Dornan replied. "You know him a 'little' bit?" Colbert joked. To which Dornan said, "I feel like I know him a lot better after today than I did before." Don't we all?

Watch Dornan talk more about losing the election in the clip above.