Jamie Dornan Is Basically a Hot, Irish Thesaurus

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! In honor of the holiday, Jimmy Kimmel commissioned one of Hollywood’s resident Irishmen Jamie Dornan to school the rest of the world's population in the art of creatively expressing one’s drunkenness. As you may have guessed, the Irish have a few synonyms up their sleeve when it comes to inebriation—41, to be exact.

The Fifty Shades actor grabbed a pint and began educating the masses, charming accent in tow. Watch the video above to hear every incredibly accurate and definitely not made up terms the Irish use in place of “drunk." Oh, and then make sure to let your friends know just how ridiculously "pajama'd" and "cheese-nozzled" you get (or didn't get) tonight.