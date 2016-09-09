Jamie Dornan Says 2-Year-Old Dulcie “Loves” Being a Big Sister: “It’s the Most Magical Thing”

Jamie Dornan is known in the States for portraying the sexy billionaire Christian Grey from the Fifty Shades franchise, but back at home in Ireland, he’s a young dad of two enjoying the magic of fatherhood. The 34-year-old actor told This Morning on Friday that he’s enjoying a small break from filming at home with his family, although with two young kids at home, it can hardly be considered a “break.”

Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner welcomed their second child earlier this year, and luckily, first-born Dulcie is adjusting well to the new addition: Dornan says the 2-year-old “loves” being a big sister. “It’s brilliant. It’s the most magical thing in the world, you know. When she wakes up, she just wants to see the baby instantly,” he said.

As for making time for the kiddos when he’s juggling the upcoming Fifty Shades sequels, a new film Anthropoid, and the British drama series The Fall, Dornan has a simple solution: The kiddos travel with him. “I want to be busy, but I’m also aware that I am a young father and I want to spend time with my kids. They come everywhere with me, which we can afford to do at the moment before the kids start school,” he said.

It sounds like this handsome star has his work-life balance all figured out.