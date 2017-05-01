20 Times Birthday Boy Jamie Dornan Looked Too Hot to Handle

Happy birthday, Jamie Dornan! The Fifty Shades of Grey star turns 35 today. After making his big screen debut in the 2006 film Marie Antoinette as the womanizing Count Axel Fersen (we’re sensing a theme), the Calvin Klein model entered a fairytale as Sheriff Graham on Once Upon a Time, but his biggest role so far is as the BDSM-loving businessman Christian Grey in E.L. James’s novel-turned-blockbuster.

From the red carpet to the golf course, Dornan is just as photographic off-screen. Between his smoldering stare and his cut figure, we can’t get enough of this sexy star, and luckily, we won’t have to—he’ll grace the big screen once again Fifty Shades Freed, the third installment of the scandalous franchise.

To celebrate his big day, here are 20 hunky photos of the handsome star.

Happy birthday, Jamie!