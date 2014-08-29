Jamie Chung's Silver Oxfords Are the Perfect Shoes to Take You from Summer to Fall

This girl sure knows how to put together a great outfit! Jamie Chung shined as she hit the pavement in silver metallic brogues this week in Los Angeles. The street style star gave her sweet black sundress a menswear twist by pairing it with Australia Luxe Collective silver lace-up oxfords and topped off her look with patterned sunglasses and a structured white bag.

The classic shoes spell easy summer elegance, but they're also perfect for fall—picture them worn with distressed boyfriend jeans and a comfy knit or chic tailored blazer. Her eye-catching mini-platform oxfords can be yours: pick them up now for $195 at australialuxeco.com.

See more of Jamie Chung's best looks in the gallery.