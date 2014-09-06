Jamie Chung's Fashion Week Must-Haves: Lots of Hors D'Oeuvres and a Picture of Heidi Klum

When it comes to putting on an outfit in the morning, Jamie Chung somehow manages to knock it out of the park every time. Case in point: New York Fashion Week. From curve-hugging lace gowns to killer color combos, she rocked it all week. So where on earth does she get her seemingly endless bank of outfit ideas from? "You get inspired and you keep that in mind," she told InStyle at the launch of the Marchesa Voyage for Shopstyle collection. "You make a mental tab and you use that for later when you’re like, ‘I don’t know what to wear!’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s a cool "color combo that I haven’t done yet.’"

She also turns to the pages of InStyle for inspiration--in fact, her orange and pink ensemble (above) was inspired from a picture of Heidi Klum ripped out of one of our previous issues. "I feel like colorblocking is really big for summer and fall, and there’s an image in my head, I actually saw it in InStyle, and it’s Heidi Klum, and she’s in this great color combo. And I said 'I have to wear this,' so this is my version of it."

Chung, who darted along to celebrate the first-ever Piperlime collection held at the Soho store later that day (above) has one other essential to get her through her event-packed schedule besides clothes."What really gets me through [Fashion Week] is all the hors d'oeuvres," she jokes. "If you look at my Instagram, I was starving before I go [to the events]. So every time I arrive, they’d hand me this beautiful platter, and I was literally hoarding this giant platter of hors d’oeuvres."

And with that, she was off again, this time to the Monique Lhuillier runway show before heading to an intimate dinner party at The Lion (below) to celebrate with the designer (still looking stunning, we might add, this time in a fitted lace gown from Lhuillier herself). All in a day's work!

See more of Jamie's best looks here!