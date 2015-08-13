Jamie Chung Takes Her Look from Day to Night with This Skirt

Jamie Chung wouldn't be the street style star that she is without an incredible display of styling talent. Such was the case when she styled one black-and-white contrast pleated Proenza Schouler midi skirt ($2,250; barneys.com) in two ways that were as different as night and day. Literally.

During the day, she was snapped taking the plunge with a chambray shirt that she daringly left unbuttoned. But she elevated the casual piece with the pleated Proenza Schouler skirt, a delicate pendant, a playful Anya Hindmarch tote, and black Stuart Weitzman sandals. That night, she kept the same skirt, but took another fashion risk, introducing more stripes with a playfully lined knit top. Smoldering eye makeup, a vampy red lip, and lace-up sandals rounded out her nighttime ensemble.

The takeaway here is that Chung is a styling genius—and that a pleated skirt is in the running for the most versatile piece of clothing out there. Pull a Jamie and shop for a pleated skirt of your own, below.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (clockwise from top left): Topshop, $105; topshop.com. Raoul, $288; raoul.com. Proenza Schouler, $1,650; net-a-porter.com. Mango, $90; mango.com.

