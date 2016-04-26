Jamie Chung and Johannes Huebl Embody Southern Charm in Banana Republic’s Summer ’16 Campaign

What do you get when you bring together two of the world’s most stylish individuals? One head-turning portfolio of images that’s making us want to zip past spring and straight into the steamy dog days ahead.

That’s the exact idea the folks over at Banana Republic had in mind when they tapped actress Jamie Chung and hunky model (and husband to fashion insider Olivia Palermo) Johannes Huebl for the brand’s summer 2016 campaign. Photographed in Charleston, S.C., by Ward Ivan Rafik and John Hillin, the selection of sun-kissed shots finds the two stars separately rocking a breezy array of summertime staples that are bound to amp up your own chances of being photographed like a true street style pro.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

For women, Chung wears dark-toned floral dresses with easy-to-sport sandals and a moto jacket that helps keeps things casual. She also channels the city’s friendly sensibility and slips into a colorful sleeveless red-and-blue floral dress with matching gilded flats.

Courtesy of Banana Republic

Courtesy of Banana Republic

As for Huebl, the talent opts for neutral tones in a pair of light khaki pants with a daytime-appropriate suit jacket along with vests perfect for layering and sleek sunglasses.

RELATED: Pia Mia Is the First-Ever Fashion Director of Madonna's Material Girl Line

Think the campaign couldn’t get any better? Think again. In the above video, Chung opens up about all things style and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot.