Jamie Chung Kicks Off New York Fashion Week at Nine West

In fashion, we have our own version of back to school in September and it starts with New York Fashion Week. This season, InStyle teamed up with one of our favorite shoe brands Nine West for a stylish soirée with special host Jamie Chung. Rocking a strappy, high heel Nine West bootie and a mid-length knit dress, Chung proved yet again her fashion prowess—she sways easily between Hollywood "it" girl and smart street style star.

So as it turns out, her fiancé Bryan Greenberg (who was also in attendance) isn’t the only reason we're jealous of her. The star's pals Danielle Jonas and Cara Santana stopped by as well, while Chung gave advice to fans and chowed down on tacos, mini burgers, and champagne. Sliders and slides, a match made in InStyle-heaven.

