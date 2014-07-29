James Franco Schools Jimmy Fallon on the Art of the Selfie

James Franco has long been declared as something of a Renaissance Man in Hollywood. He acts, he writes, he directs, he produces, he paints, he teaches, he sometimes hosts Oscar ceremonies, and now, he selfies.

Franco—who just wrapped up his successful run on Broadway in the adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel Of Mice and Men—dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and talked about why he always looked so darn creepy in his stage door fan photos.

The Oscar-nominated actor said that when he wasn't donning his regular look of glasses, a hat, and a frown for fan photos (a look he swears makes for fail-proof pics), he was having to deal with fans with no selfie etiquette. Franco's rules are simple, really: don't take the picture too close, don't hold your phone too high, and the "stone face" looks good at any angle.

Watch as The Interview star goes through the dos and don'ts of how to take a proper selfie with Jimmy Fallon below:

