James Franco Honors His Grandmother's Passing with a Touching 'Gram

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival
Jonathan Borge
May 03, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

James Franco’s handsome smile is enough to make our hearts melt, but the 38-year-old actor has officially won us over with one simple thing: his emotions. On Monday, the star took to Instagram to honor his late grandmother, Mitzie Verne, who reportedly passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday in Cleveland, OH, where she lived.

“She had a great life. Mitzie Vern, Grandma. Just the best,” he wrote as the caption to his picture in which he’s seen smiling with Verne on a couch as the two embrace each other’s company.

It seems that Franco had inkling to his grandmother’s final days. Last week, he also shared another adorable image of the duo sitting together, both smiling. “Most people think they have the best grandmother, but I do. She lived an incredible life. She’s still with us, but it’s hard to watch people get older,” he wrote.

Our thoughts are with the loving family.

