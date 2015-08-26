James Franco Congratulates His Brother Dave on His Engagement in the Sweetest Way

Aw, brotherly love. When the exciting news broke yesterday that Dave Franco and Alison Brie were engaged, we couldn't wait to see if the actor's older brother James Franco would weigh in on announcement—and now he has in his own hilarious, yet very sweet, way.

James took to Instagram to congratulate the couple, sharing a fuzzy paparazzi photo of them that he captioned: "Congrats Davy and Allison!!! engaged!!! I WUUUUUV YOU."

Congrats Davy and Allison!!! engaged!!!💍 I WUUUUUV YOU❤️ A photo posted by James Franco (@jamesfrancotv) on Aug 25, 2015 at 11:51am PDT

Rumors that the notoriously private couple (who have been dating since 2012) were engaged began swirling at the Monday night premiere of Brie's new film Sleeping with Other People, where the actress was spotted with a major rock on her ring finger. The news was later confirmed by her rep. Congrats again to the happy couple!

RELATED: Alison Brie and Dave Franco Are Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring