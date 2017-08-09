James Cordon Won't Release Linkin Park's Carpool Karaoke Without Permission from Chester Bennington's Family

Linkin Park filmed a Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden just days before Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington's untimely death, but it might not ever air.

Corden has given control of the segment to his family and will not ultimately decide whether or not people see it.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

"We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled. We consider it not our decision to make," he told the Associated Press Wednesday.

"We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don't think there's any other way we could deal with it. … It's a tragedy."

VIDEO: Linkin Park Write a Heartbreaking Open Letter to Chester Bennington

Bennington's widow Talinda Bennington took a moment to thank Corden personally for respecting her family by refusing to release the segment without permission.

RELATED: Celebrities Respond to Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Tragic Death

This was definitely the right move. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bennington's family.