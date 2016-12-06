Madonna Twerks in the Front Seat for Carpool Karaoke—Watch the Teaser

Madonna needs absolutely no introduction, thus it's only right that James Corden include the icon in one of his last Carpool Karaoke episodes of the year. The Material Girl herself takes to the talk show host's passenger seat during the Wednesday episode of The Late Late Show and sings along to some of her timeless tunes segment.

"Thank you so much for showing me around the city," says the hilarious Brit at the onset of the teaser video. "I don't know New York that well. Do you mind if we listen to some music?" To that, Queen Madge responds, "Please. I don't really like riding around in a car unless there's music." Same Madonna, same.

Iconic hit "Vogue" is the first song on the agenda, which breaks through to some booty-shaking by way of Madonna twerking in the front seat of the vehicle—no surprise there from one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Corden then inquires about what it was like to hang out with Michael Jackson. "You want me to kiss and tell then, don't you?" Madonna coquettishly retorts.

Corden's response: "Did you kiss?!"

We have to wait until Wednesday for Madonna's episode, but luckily, we have past song-filled scenes with Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama, Adele, and Lin-Manuel Miranda to watch while we're anxiously waiting.

Watch the Material Girl's teaser at top and set your DVRs to CBS on weeknights at 12:35 a.m. ET, so you never miss a moment of The Late Late Show.