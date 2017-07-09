James Corden and Julia Carey Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Michael Kovac/Getty

Baby number three is on the way for James Corden and wife Julia Carey! The Late Late Show host/actor confirmed to People that they are expecting their third child in December. The couple currently has two children, 6-year-old Max and 2-year-old Carey. Corden and Julia Carey were married in 2012.

Since then, Corden's career has taken off in the U.S. After appearing in the movie musical Into The Woods, The funny man hosted the 2017 Grammy Awards and the 2016 Tony Awards. Corden is also slated to be hosting this year's much-anticipated 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony. His Late Late Show segment "Carpool Karaoke" has seen massive popularity with fans who enjoy seeing their favorite celebs belting out tunes and engage in Corden's specialty: silliness. The segment is so popular that it will soon be getting its own spinoff, also hosted by Corden.

If you've never seen it—you're missing out. The premise is fairly simple: Corden picks up a celebrity in his car, and the two to three; sometimes four guests drive around Los Angeles singing either songs from their own albums or just popular music. They answer questions and occasionally play silly games.

It's always the perfect opportunity for singers to show off their skills and for actors/anyone else to either embarrass themselves or wow the viewers. We know we will definitely be tuning in.