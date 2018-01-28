All About James Corden, 2018 Grammy Awards Host

James Corden is coming back for music's biggest night.

After announcing that the 2018 Grammy Awards will return to New York City after being held for 14 consecutive years in Los Angeles, the annual ceremony also named its host: James Corden.

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

The Late Late Show star will return to emcee once again. Corden first scored the coveted gig for the 2017 ceremony, and previously hosted the Tony Awards on CBS.

Corden made headlines when he brought a cardboard car onstage and teamed up with some of the music industry’s biggest stars in an impromptu karaoke session during last year's Grammys, when Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, John Legend, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, and more joined him in singing "Sweet Caroline" on live TV.

The funnyman is primarily known as a late night talk show host, making him uniquely qualified for the gig, but he's also a talented actor and singer in his own right. Back in 2012, the Broadway veteran won a Tony Award for his role in One Man, Two Guvnors. He also has a prolific film career, with parts in Into the Woods, Trolls, and the highly anticipated female reboot, Ocean's 8. Watch him star alongside Sandra Bullock in the film's first trailer.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with Corden at the helm. Catch it on CBS from 7:30 p.m. ET.

We can't wait to see what hilarity he has in store.