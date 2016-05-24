James Corden Carpools to Work with Chewbacca Mom and Awesome Surprise Guest

Now this is how you hitch a ride to work.

The clip of Texas mom Candace Payne laughing hysterically over her new Chewbacca mask has already garnered over 140 million views on Facebook, and rightfully earned her the nickname of "Chewbacca Mom." But in a sketch from last night's episode of the Late Late Show, we learn that Payne was actually in the process of taking host James Corden to work during her now viral video.

In the short, Corden complains that she's making him late: "I have got to get to work. Is there any way we can leave now?"

"I'm such a happy Chewbacca!" Payne says as she continues to laugh, ignoring his requests to get driving.

"I know you're a happy Chewbacca," replies a clearly annoyed Corden before stating that the character's mask sounds nothing like the real thing.

And who shows up to set things straight? None other than the Star Wars: The Force Awakens director himself, J.J. Abrams. After giving Payne a pointer on how to be more Chewy-like, he puts on his own mask and Corden also joins in on the fun.

Watch the trio play with their Chewbacca masks in the video above, and watch Payne's original Facebook video below.