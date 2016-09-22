Watch Renée Zellweger React to James Corden's Bridget Jones's Baby Audition

Who knew James Corden was such a Bridget Jones mega fan?

During the Wednesday episode of the British funnyman's Late Late Show, the host tried out his hand at auditioning for a chance to act alongside Bridget Jones's Baby stars Renée Zellweger and Patrick Dempsey—and hilarity ensued.

With Bridget Jones's Diary star Hugh Grant not returning for the third film, a very excited Corden is brought in to try auditioning for the role of the "new, charismatic British lead," and the comedian perhaps goes a little too full British while trying to emulate Bridget Jones's former love interest. Somehow, a cockney accent and a chimney sweeper's outfit get thrown in the mix, as well as Sherlock Holmes's famous detective hat and pipe. That's when Harry Potter, Queen Elizabeth, and a whole slew of other British characters make their appearance!

As Zellweger and the director start to seriously question their decision to have a second British lead in the film, Patrick Dempsey shows up to save the day.

Watch the hilarious clip above in its entirety to see James Corden channel Gandalf, Sherlock Holmes, Queen Elizabeth and a whole host of other famous British characters!