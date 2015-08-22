It's James Corden's Birthday! See His 9 Best Moments Since Taking Over The Late Late Show

It's been less than five months since British comedian James Corden replaced Craig Ferguson as host of The Late Late Show, but with his genius sketch ideas and lovable personality, he's already established himself as an essential player on the late night television circuit. In honor of his 37th birthday, here are nine of his best segments on the show so far. Congratulations on your success and happy birthday, James!

1. His Journey to The Late Late Show.

In this clip, Corden and a massive amount of guest stars like Lena Dunham, Jay Leno, and Katie Couric reveal just how he got his new gig. (It involves Oompa Loompas.)

2. His David Beckham underwear ad.

Mr. Posh Spice snd Corden get sexy.

3. His rapid-fire filmography with Tom Hanks.

The duo act out Hanks's greatest hits.

4. His Carpool Karaoke segments.

This recurring bit has celebs like Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart, and Justin Bieber riding shotgun with the host and singing their hits. Jennifer Hudson's is one of our favorites for the pure joy factor.

​5. His and Jon Cryer's reenactment of Duckie's dance from Pretty in Pink.

​Two Duckies are better than one.

6. His reenactment of the "Opposites Attract" video with Paula Abdul.

Major points for dressing as MC Skat Kat.

7. His Pitch Perfect riff-off with Anna Kendrick.

Adorable.

8. His Singing Telegram business with Demi Lovato.

It's weird and it works.

9. Dodgeball with One Direction.

This pseudo-documentary has the boys of 1D getting their butts handed to them by an all female team.

