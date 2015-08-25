The Original James Bond, Sean Connery, Celebrates His 85th Birthday

Happy birthday to Sean Connery, the iconic actor who we all know and love for his distinct Scottish brogue, even better looks (hence, his being named Sexiest Man Alive by People in 1989), and, most significantly, for his originating role as James Bond in the spy movies.

The Academy Award–winning actor, who turns 85 years old today, was the first to bring the character to life on the big screen (and probably provided a lesson or two in suaveness for current Bond Daniel Craig, who stars in a new 007 film in November). In honor of Connery’s life, legacy, and incredible acting career, which, to name a few, includes his roles in The Untouchables, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and DragonHeart, we're raising a glass to the man best known as “Bond … James Bond.”

Watch the trailer for the new James Bond film, Spectre, which opens in theaters on Nov. 6:

