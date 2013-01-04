James Bond to Get Special Tribute at This Year's Oscars

First the Olympics, now the Oscars are getting the Bond treatment! In honor of the 50th Anniversary of the James Bond movie franchise, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will include a tribute to the films during the broadcast at this year’s 85th Anniversary of the Academy Awards. “We are very happy to include a special sequence on our show saluting the Bond films on their 50th birthday,” producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said in a statement. “Starting with ‘Dr. No’ back in 1962, the 007 movies have become the longest-running motion picture franchise in history and a beloved global phenomenon.” Talk about the power of Bond! The 85th Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 24th at 7/6c on ABC.

Plus, see 50 years of Bond Girls!

