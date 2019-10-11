Jameela Jamil Reveals She Attempted Suicide

No stranger to being straightforward, Jameela Jamil used World Mental Health Day to shine a light on her journey with mental health and tell her followers that she once tried to take her own life. In a series of tweets, she says that six years ago, she attempted suicide and sought treatment for her PTSD. She explains that she recovered and though she faces an ongoing struggle, she hopes to inspire everyone to seek help if they need it.

"Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay," she wrote. "This month, 6 years ago, I tried to take my own life. I'm so lucky that I survived, and went on to use EMDR to treat my severe PTSD. I urge you to hang on just a bit longer and ask for help if you need it. Because things can turn around. I promise."

In a follow-up tweet, Jamil explained that the stigma around mental health needs to change. The more people talk about it, she says, the more people can seek health without feeling ostracized.

There is so much work to do in Improving awareness and mental health care, and we need to further de-stigmatize the conversation around asking for help. While you’re gathering the strength, I recommend the work of @matthaig1 @Ayishat_Akanbi and @scarcurtis ❤️ALL my love to you❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) October 10, 2019

According to the EMDR Institute, EMDR therapy helps patients process traumatic memories and feelings. Through its specific methods, patients can recover and feel empowered in the process.

"Unlike talk therapy, the insights clients gain in EMDR therapy result not so much from clinician interpretation, but from the client’s own accelerated intellectual and emotional processes," the institute explains.

Jamil offered more details on Instagram, telling her followers there that there is help available, even if people don't have insurance or access to health care professionals.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to be able to access affordable therapy," she wrote. "But if you can’t, in the mean time [sic], there are helplines ( @crisistextline @giveusashoutinsta ) and community groups online around the world and friends and family who might surprise you as to how supportive they can be."

She reiterated to everyone that recovery is a process and while things can feel insurmountable, she's an example that things really do get better.

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.