Jameela Jamil Is Taking a "Hard Pass" on Kim Kardashian's Body Makeup Line

It's no secret that Jameela Jamil isn't the KarJenner family's biggest fan. As a positive body image advocate, the actress is notorious for calling out celebs, including Kim and her sisters, on social media for promoting those detox teas and anything that promotes a quick-fix weight loss solution. But this time, Jamil is taking issue with an entirely new category: body makeup, specifically Kardashian's new KKW Beauty body makeup line.

After watching a video of someone swiping the bronze-y liquid onto their arms, legs, and décolletage on Kim's Twitter account, Jameela responded: "Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn't destroy your sheets...I'd rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema."

Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break. ❤️ https://t.co/gGrbiZfH2K — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 24, 2019

She added: "Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break."

In the comments section, Jamil continued to knock the reality star for her new venture, bringing up the hidden costs associated with covering your entire body in the $45 dollar substance. "And the dry cleaning costs...this is just another way of getting women to spend money," she wrote. "When we already are generally the gender who are paid less."

And the dry cleaning costs... this is just another way of getting women to spend money. When we already are generally the gender who are paid less... — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 24, 2019

Kim has yet to respond to Jameela's latest criticism, but during an interview with The New York Times in March, she addressed The Good Place star's previous backlash about her promotion of appetite-suppressing lollipops and meal replacement shakes with a diplomatic answer.

“If there is work that is really easy that doesn’t take away from our kids, that’s like a huge priority, if someone was faced with the same job opportunities, I think they would maybe consider,” Kim said. “You’re going to get backlash for almost everything so as long as you like it or believe in it or it’s worth it financially, whatever your decision may be, as long as you’re okay with that.”