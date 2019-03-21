Jameela Jamil Has Nearly 200k People Backing Her Crusade Against Celebrity-Sponsored Diet Products

Jameela Jamil isn’t one to practice complacence when it comes to social and moral wrongs. The Good Place actress has made sure to exert her influence where she sees fit, and Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram happens to be the locale du jour.

Kardashian, like mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, posts the occasional Instagram “#ad” for Flat Tummy Co. products, including their meal replacement shakes and diet teas.

On Wednesday, Khloé was at it again, promoting the brand’s shakes while showing off her own undeniably flat tummy. “Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco’s meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable,” she wrote.

Jamil, who’s been fighting the harmful effects of diet-centric spon-con for years (and has previously targeted not just Khloé, but Kim, and Cardi B), went off in Kardashian’s comment section, encouraging her to stop promoting a “NON-FDA approved” product that may cause “cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration." (Registered dietician Tracy Lockwood Beckerman confirmed these side effects to InStyle. "These shakes are beyond dangerous to promote to society," she told us. "Celebrities are endorsing a product to their impressionable fans that can ultimately cause unpleasant side effects in the body such as diarrhea, uncomfortable headaches and drastic shifts.")

Jameela also addressed the likely reality that the entrepreneur’s “flat tummy” may be less indicative of the shake’s efficacy than the work of her “personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon.”

But Jamil is hardly all talk, the actress and I Weigh founder began a petition to “stop celebrities promoting toxic diet products of social media,” and after less than two months it’s only a couple thousand signatures shy of its goal of 200,000.

With said petition, Jamil is hoping to get all major social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat) to stop allowing the celebrity promotion of diet aids.

“Powder over the internet cant make you look like a celebrity who has a personal trainer, a chef, a surgeon and who uses Photoshop,” Jameela, who suffered from anorexia as a teen, writes. “This is false and irresponsible advertising and it is part of a pervasive and disturbing rhetoric that preys upon eating disordered behaviour and the new trend of ‘quick fix’ that relies upon a naive and vulnerable customer who is not educated as to the full list of health implications these products and diet restrictions can bring.”

Khloé has yet to issue a response to Jamil, but judging by how she and the rest of her family have operated in the past when faced with spon-con criticism, there probably won’t be much of a volley.