Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness Wore the Same Hot Pink Dress — and They Agree on Who Wore It Better
A dress with pockets is obviously popular.
Jonathan Van Ness was serving up some trapeze dress realness at a Creative Arts Emmys after party on Sunday night, and if his hot pink bow-front Rochas gown ($2,010; modaoperandi.com) looks familiar, it’s probably because Jameela Jamil wore the same one at a YSL Beauty event last week.
Can you believe??
They both wore it beautifully, though in the Good Place star’s opinion JVN took the prize. “YOU DON’T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES!” Jamil tweeted alongside a diptych of both her and Van Ness wearing the strapless dress.
“Omggg queen great minds tho and the pocket game was next level,” Queer Eye’s resident hair and beauty expert responded.
Oh yeah, we forgot to mention … POCKETS.
RELATED: How Jameela Jamil Became One of the Loudest — And Strongest — Voices in Hollywood
Pockets plus both Jamil and Van Ness’s stamp of approval? What more could we want from a single item of clothing?