Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness Wore the Same Hot Pink Dress — and They Agree on Who Wore It Better

Jonathan Van Ness was serving up some trapeze dress realness at a Creative Arts Emmys after party on Sunday night, and if his hot pink bow-front Rochas gown ($2,010; modaoperandi.com) looks familiar, it’s probably because Jameela Jamil wore the same one at a YSL Beauty event last week.

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Image zoom Brian Ach/Getty Images

Can you believe??

They both wore it beautifully, though in the Good Place star’s opinion JVN took the prize. “YOU DON’T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES!” Jamil tweeted alongside a diptych of both her and Van Ness wearing the strapless dress.

YOU DON’T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES! 💕 pic.twitter.com/JFcBr508VZ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) September 16, 2019

“Omggg queen great minds tho and the pocket game was next level,” Queer Eye’s resident hair and beauty expert responded.

Omggg queen great minds tho 😍 and the pocket game was next level https://t.co/S4fessLpnn — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 16, 2019

Oh yeah, we forgot to mention … POCKETS.

Pockets plus both Jamil and Van Ness’s stamp of approval? What more could we want from a single item of clothing?