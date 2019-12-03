Jameela Jamil Did Not Hold Back When Defending Herself (and Gloria Steinem) Against Conservative Trolls
"Suck on that."
As with most statements made by Jameela Jamil (or any public figure who happens to be a woman), the internet is spewing vitriol in the direction of the actress-cum-activist following her Harper’s Bazaar interview with Gloria Steinem.
In said interview, the two feminists discussed, well, feminism, with Steinem sounding off on abortion rights with the following sentiment: “Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.” She then took her message a step further, explaining, “Every authoritarian regime that I have ever read about, including Hitler's rise to power, every regime starts with controlling reproduction and that means controlling women's bodies.”
Though the article itself was published nearly a month ago, right-leaning outlet Townhall caught wind of the interview (which they called "absurd") just this week, sending shockwaves through the conservative community.
Jamil, in her trademark forthright fashion, addressed the trolls head-on, tweeting, “To the people trolling me and @GloriaSteinembecause we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose...I SAID WHAT I FUCKING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back. My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’s one. Suck on that.”
RELATED: Jameela Jamil Says Her Commitment to Activism Has Cost Her “a Lot of Money”
Conservative outpour aside, many echoed Jamil and Steinem’s sentiments.
At least we can all agree that if you come for Jamil, you better be ready for her reply.