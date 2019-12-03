Jameela Jamil Did Not Hold Back When Defending Herself (and Gloria Steinem) Against Conservative Trolls

As with most statements made by Jameela Jamil (or any public figure who happens to be a woman), the internet is spewing vitriol in the direction of the actress-cum-activist following her Harper’s Bazaar interview with Gloria Steinem.

In said interview, the two feminists discussed, well, feminism, with Steinem sounding off on abortion rights with the following sentiment: “Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.” She then took her message a step further, explaining, “Every authoritarian regime that I have ever read about, including Hitler's rise to power, every regime starts with controlling reproduction and that means controlling women's bodies.”

Image zoom Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Though the article itself was published nearly a month ago, right-leaning outlet Townhall caught wind of the interview (which they called "absurd") just this week, sending shockwaves through the conservative community.

Never mind that abortion violates the bodies and voices of millions.



“Unless we—men and women—have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”



~Feminist Gloria Steinem https://t.co/68PSFhrr3w — Katie Yoder (@k_yoder) December 2, 2019

I would also say there is no democracy if a person can't have a different view from yours. — Diana Briggs (@MrsSnuggles) December 2, 2019

Wow, the ultimate in selfishness. — BlessedGrandma (@PatrioticMeema) December 3, 2019

Jamil, in her trademark forthright fashion, addressed the trolls head-on, tweeting, “To the people trolling me and @GloriaSteinembecause we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose...I SAID WHAT I FUCKING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back. My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’s one. Suck on that.”

To the people trolling me and @GloriaSteinem because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose...I SAID WHAT I FUCKING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back. My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 2, 2019

RELATED: Jameela Jamil Says Her Commitment to Activism Has Cost Her “a Lot of Money”

Conservative outpour aside, many echoed Jamil and Steinem’s sentiments.

Sentient existent people should have more rights over their own bodies than non-existent *potential* ones.



That's pretty simple. — Fashionable_People_Never_Wear_Camouflage_Anything (@camo_never_ok) December 2, 2019

When women are pregnant they are vulnerable to domestic violence, poverty, unemployment, ill health, separation or staying in abusing relationships so it’s no wonder control freaks want us pregnant! I loved being pregnant and lost 3 but that doesn’t mean I can force this on other — Dawn Henri (@nevaehjneah) December 2, 2019

I wonder if the pro birthers ever think about the life they are forcing an unborn child to endure? Being born into a situation where you aren’t wanted or cared for or loved is kinda awful. People survive it, but it can be awful. — Ryan Bathe (@michellechel) December 2, 2019

At least we can all agree that if you come for Jamil, you better be ready for her reply.