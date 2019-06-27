Jameela Jamil Apologized for Being "Preachy" in Her Comments About Kim Kardashian's Body Makeup

Jameela Jamil has apologized for coming across as "preachy" after calling out Kim Kardashian for her new collection of KKW Beauty body makeup.

In a video shared on Twitter, she said that she sometimes gets “riled up” when it comes to gender inequality because she feels passionate about it, and added that she would "never judge" anyone for their choices.

"I was thinking about how I can sometimes, in my passion, not take into account how much tone is lost in written text, and how I understand how that must rub people up the wrong way sometimes," she wrote on the post. "Working on it. Listening. Hearing you always."

I was thinking about how I can sometimes, in my passion, not take into account how much tone is lost in written text, and how I understand how that must rub people up the wrong way sometimes. Working on it. Listening. Hearing you always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gKo2XFl6W1 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 27, 2019

“I’m speaking from a place of love and passion and concern that you will make the same mistakes I’ve made,” she said in the video. “I’ve spent 20 years of my life having an eating disorder and using the lasers and using the creams, and drinking the detox tea.”

After Kim Kardashian shared videos and photos of her new line of body makeup, Jameela had commented, "Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema."

Hard pass. God damn the work to take it all off before bed so it doesn’t destroy your sheets... I’d rather just make peace with my million stretch marks and eczema. Taking off my mascara is enough of a pain in the arse. Save money and time and give yourself a damn break. ❤️ https://t.co/gGrbiZfH2K — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 24, 2019

The response to her comment was mixed — while some were grateful she was standing up to the perpetuation of female beauty standards, others felt that she was being unnecessarily judgmental and shaming people who might want to use body makeup. She responded to the criticism on Twitter, clarifying that she spoke out because she felt that men weren't held to those standards.

I never said wearing body make up makes you a bad feminist, or wrong in any way. I suggested that as men aren’t told to cover up, why should we have to spend the money and time doing so? Especially SUCH time consuming stuff. I just want to know *why* our perfection is expected... https://t.co/mU7UFtYnqW — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 26, 2019

In her video, Jameela went on to say that while she doesn't want young people making the mistakes she did, she didn't mean to come off as judgmental, and vowed to work on her "tone" in the future.

"It wasn’t meant to judge you, I would never judge you," she said. "I would never have the right to, I’ve made more mistakes than any of you probably ever will. I’ve wasted more money and more time and more opportunities for happiness than many people in this world."