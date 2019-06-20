Jameela Jamil Slammed Amber Rose's Ad for a Flat Tummy Co. Tea for Pregnant Women

Jameela Jamil hasn't stopped her fight against celebrity-sponsored diet products — and she's not drawing the line at the Kardashians.

The Good Place actress tweeted on Wednesday blasting an ad from model Amber Rose that promoted an "Organic Pregnancy Tea."

"FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR ... PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we ... f—ing ... KIDDING?" she wrote, tagging the U.S. FDA Twitter account.

FLAT TUMMY PRODUCTS FOR... PREGNANT WOMEN? Is this FDA approved? Are we... fucking... KIDDING? @US_FDA pic.twitter.com/EkRWPVJIv5 — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 19, 2019

The ad was posted on Rose's Instagram, listed as a paid partnership with Flat Tummy Co., the same company behind the products Kim and Khloé Kardashian have shilled (and that Jamil has called them out for promoting).

"So many women, with such big platforms, promoting such irresponsible f——, that it blows my mind," Jamil wrote in a follow-up tweet.

So many women, with such big platforms, promoting such irresponsible fuckshit, that it blows my mind. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) June 19, 2019

Rose seemingly anticipated the blowback to her ad.

"This is not a detox tea — it’s specially designed to help reduce occasional nausea and support digestion during pregnancy — haters stop riding the bandwagon and think for yourselves," she wrote in her post.

Flat Tummy Co. is perhaps most known for making meal replacement shakes, which registered dietitan Tracy Lockwood Beckerman told InStyle earlier this year are "beyond dangerous to promote to society."

"Celebrities are endorsing a product to their impressionable fans that can ultimately cause unpleasant side effects in the body such as diarrhea, uncomfortable headaches and drastic shifts," she said at the time.

Jamil has been on a mission to call out the harmful effects of promoting diet products, most notably with a petition to “stop celebrities promoting toxic diet products of social media,” which had over 242,000 signatures at the time of writing.

RELATED: How to Make It, According to Jameela Jamil

"I am not going to stop coming after all the people, men and women, who perpetuate this gross culture of forcing women to remain small and doll-like in order to be accepted by society," she tweeted in November of 2018.