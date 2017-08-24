Last Chance: Enter to Win a Trip to Jamaica!

Your chance to win a luxurious Jamaican getaway is slipping away!

InStyle has partnered with PopSugar, The Cut, Stylecaster, and Condé Nast Traveler to make your recurring dream of sipping Mai Tais on a world-renowned beach a reality. Until Monday, Aug. 28, you can enter for a chance to win a five-day, four-night trip to Montego Bay.

You and a friend will stay at Montego Bay’s Round Hill Hotel and Villas where you’ll be treated to a daily breakfast, a complimentary dinner for two, a free massage, and use of the following hotel amenities: tennis courts, fitness center, and non-motorized water sports. Guests will also be able to partake in a daily glass bottom boat ride, the weekly manager’s cocktail party on Wednesdays, and afternoon tea.

In addition to your hotel stay, the lucky winner and their guest of choice will receive $1,000 to put toward airfare, plus an extra $500 for a shopping spree.

Can you think of a good reason not to enter? We can’t either! Click here to enter for your chance to win (while you still can!).