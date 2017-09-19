Jake Gyllenhaal Finally (Sort Of) Answers a Question About Ex Taylor Swift

It has been seven years since their whirlwind three-month romance, and Jake Gyllenhaal is just now finally willing to talk about pop princess Taylor Swift—well, sort of.

Though Gyllenhaal has stayed decidedly tight-lipped about the ill-fated fling (even his sister, Maggie, struggles to recall the details), Swift has been a bit more forthcoming. As she is wont to do, the Grammy-winner reportedly penned a handful of songs about the handsome actor, including "All Too Well" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

All these years later, Gyllenhaal is still finding brilliant ways to wiggle out of uncomfortable Swift-related questions with interviewers. Most recently, the Nightcrawler star was sitting down with Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman, whom he portrays in the new biographical movie Stronger, for a Facebook Live interview, when T. Swift came up. And this time the 36-year-old let it slip that he might keep closer tabs on the singer's career than he's willing to admit.

"If you lost your legs in real life, do you think Taylor Swift would write a song about it?" Bauman asked.

"For me, or about it?" Gyllenhaal inquired.

"For you. Like a country song," Bauman replied, to which the actor expertly answered: "She sort of moved more into pop now."

A reference to Swfit's overtly poppy new single "Look What You Just Made Me Do," or a lucky guess? Watch Gyllenhaal's interview with Bauman above and decide for yourself.

Stronger hits theaters Sept. 22.

