Jake Gyllenhaal Puts His Abs on Display in Italy

Jake Gyllenhaal recently wrapped filming for his role as a fighter in Southpaw, but the actor isn't letting any of that hard work to get into shape go to waste. Gyllenhaal is currently vacationing in Italy with his friend Greta Caruso, and he stepped out wearing nothing but running shoes and shorts, showing off his fit physique.

Gyllenhaal and Caruso are enjoying some time on the Amalfi Coast. The bearded star is fresh off the Cannes red carpet, where he served as a juror for the Cannes Film Festival.

The actor recently told People about his grueling workout routine for Southpaw, which included 1,000 sit-ups, 100 pull-ups, 100 dips, 200 squats, jumping rope, and running eight miles—daily. Looks like it paid off.

