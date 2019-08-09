Jake Gyllenhaal's Rumored Girlfriend Made a Rare Appearance at His Broadway Opening

After a slew of highly public relationships with A-listers galore (Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift), Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, appears to be taking a more off-the-radar approach with his current girlfriend.

The actor was first linked to 23-year-old French model Jeanne Cadieu in December, and they’ve kept their romance on the DL ever since. Cadieu showed her support for Gyllenhaal at the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in June, though they weren’t photographed together on the red carpet. The model reprised her role as supportive girlfriend on Thursday night at the opening of Gyllenhaal’s Broadway play, Sea Wall / A Life.

Cadieu posed solo on the carpet in a cream-colored slip dress and black loafers. Her rumored beau walked the same carpet with co-star Tom Sturridge in a double-breasted gray suit.

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images

Image zoom Walter McBride/Getty Images

Though the pair has yet to make their red carpet debut, it seems the relationship is fairly serious. Page Six reported that Cadieu and Gyllenhaal recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard together, and that the model has already met the Velvet Buzzsaw star’s family.

RELATED: Why Does Jake Gyllenhaal Always Stare at His Girlfriends While They're Eating?

Gyllenhaal has been open about his desire to start a family of his own, telling The Today Show’s Willie Geist, “I do hope to be a father one day,” just last month.