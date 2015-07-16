This Is How Jake Gyllenhaal Got Ready for the 2015 ESPY Awards

There were a lot of memorable looks at the ESPY Awards last night, but Jake Gyllenhaal in particular was looking fine like an overdue library book. Something about his slicked-back hair and groomed facial hair against his buttoned-up suit just had us swooning, though he doesn't get by without a little help from his friends—namely, his groomer Jillian Dempsey. The pro spilled the details on how she helped him get ready for the big event, with the main focus being on his clean, healthy skin.

Dempsey began by prepping his complexion with a sweep of RéVive's Balancing Toner ($65; barneys.com). "The product is great because it doesn't over dry the skin as many toners do," she says. Since Gyllenhaal would be walking the carpet and presenting the award for Best Male Athlete, finding a moisturizer that wouldn't look too shiny in photos was crucial. "Proper hydration is key, which is why I always massage lotion into the skin," says Dempsey, who used the RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Creme ($195; nordstrom.com), followed by the Moisturizing Renewal Eye Cream ($150; nordstrom.com). "The eye cream added extra hydration and additional brightening effects." A dab of Baxer's Hard Cream Pomade ($20; baxterofcalifornia.com) was used to sweep back his strands, and finished the look.

