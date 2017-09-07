Jake Gyllenhaal And More Collab with Refinery29 To Create 29 Memorable Rooms 

Refinery29’s 29 Rooms lands in Brooklyn this week (8/8-8/11) and it’s bigger, badder, and more imaginative than ever. The theme for the warehouse-turned-funhouse this year is “Turn It Into Art” and it in addition to offering more selfie opportunities than you can imagine, visitors will be relieved to know that there are a few cathartic experiences as well, like getting the opportunity to relax and meditate in a red, cushioned, womb-like tent (courtesy of artist Cleo Wade), being transfixed by a rotating floating sculpture of Chloe X Halle’s heads made of mesh wire while listening to the sisters’ harmonic voices on headphones (created by the artist Benjamin Shine), and taking out some aggression in a girl power themed room filled with boxing gloves and punching bags (thanks to Madame Gandhi and Jen Mussari).

VIDEO: How Do Bloggers Make Their Money?

Not surprisingly, some stellar Hollywood figures chose to attach themselves to this project including Jake Gyllenhaal, Jill Soloway, and Emma Roberts. Their booths—a display of manual paper shredders, pens and papers by Gyllenhaal, an oversized typewriter by Roberts and Karah Presis' Belletrist book community, and a gender neutral high school restroom by Soloway—seem particularly relevant to some of the political direction and social issues that many are struggling with today.

RELATED: Meet the Woman Behind The Museum of Ice Cream

Of course, in order to walk through the behemoth of a show, one must have already purchased tickets. Sadly, they are all sold out but if you follow 29 Rooms on Instagram, you might find an opportunity to win tickets over the weekend.

Or scroll down to check out some snaps from the preview this morning.

Happy perusing!

#29rooms #sneakpeek. Even celebrities came to play. Shred it by #jakegyllenhaal and Tales we Tell by #emmaroberts A post shared by Anne Vorrasi (@annevorrasi) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

#29rooms #sneakpeek . The Beauty Carousel by @ultabeauty. As fun as it looks A post shared by Anne Vorrasi (@annevorrasi) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

#29rooms #sneakpeek . Glacé Getaway by @juicycouture. This is your chance to be a human snow globe. Please do not shake. A post shared by Anne Vorrasi (@annevorrasi) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:22am PDT