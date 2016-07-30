See Birthday Girl Jaime Pressly's Life in Hair

Birthday girl Jaime Pressly has never been afraid of experimenting with her looks. The actress, who turns 39 today, has rocked everything from a side-shaved faux hawk to playful auburn lowlights, deep brunette strands, and the platinum blonde layers and blunt bangs we recognize from her Emmy-winning portrayal of the hilarious Joy Turner from My Name Is Earl. Since that role, Pressly has been keeping up the pace: In 2016, she was cast once again as a series regular on CBS comedy Mom with Anna Faris. In March, the series was renewed for a fourth season, which is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 27, 2016.

RELATED: Jaime Pressly Gives Pal Jamie Lynn Sigler a Sweet Shout Out at Race to Erase MS Gala

When Pressly isn’t busy shooting her TV show, she’s busy playing mom IRL to her 9-year-old son Dezi James. Despite her busy schedule and many mom duties, Pressly always manages to look great (and totally ageless). In honor of her special day, take a peek through Pressly’s best beauty looks and see how they've evolved through the years.