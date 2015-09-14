Jaime King's Must-Visit N.Y.C. Spot During Fashion Week Might Surprise You

When in town during #NYFW, there are certain things a girl's just gotta do: go shopping downtown; grab a juice at Liquiteria; pop by The Gregory Hotel for a (free!) blowout. And if you're Jaime King, your to-do list also involves a stop at one of Soho's hottest restaurants.

"I usually love to go to Blue Ribbon for their chicken," the actress and mom of two told us when we caught up with her recently between shows. "It's the best thing in the whole planet. I've been known to eat it twice a day."

Now, we know King is from the South (she grew up in Nebraska before moving to New York to pursue her modeling career) but she's also an actress, so you can understand the need for our follow-up question: Is that chicken grilled or fried?

"It's fried chicken, girl," she says, with a bit of drawl, "and it's amazing."

Pop by Blue Ribbon to see for yourself at 97 Sullivan Street, and check out more of InStyle's favorite fried chicken spots from around the country.

