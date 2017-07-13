Jaime King's Two Toddlers Wore Matching Outfits on Their Family Outing

If you need a daily dose of cuteness, Jaime King's got you covered.

The actress and her husband Kyle Newman took their two young sons to the launch of Akid Brand's Despicable Me 3 collection party on Wednesday, and family could not be any more adorable.

Courtesy of AKID

The two boys—named James Knight, 3, and Leo Thames, 2—looked at the Minion-inspired Akid Brand shoes while enjoying the family outing. The best part? The boys were totally cute in color-coordinated outfits.

Courtesy of AKID

James and Leo wore the same color shirt and they both wore Akid Brand shoes.

Courtesy of AKID

King, on the other hand, wore a wide-leg velvet Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet jumpsuit.