Jaime King's 4-Year-Old Son Struck By Glass in Beverly Hills Attack

Isabel Jones
Apr 05, 2018 @ 8:00 am

Jaime King had a scare on Wednesday afternoon when her car was attacked in Beverly Hills while her 4-year-old son, James Knight, was inside.

According to a release issued by the Beverly Hills Police Department, King’s friend was sitting in the driver’s seat and Knight strapped in a car seat in the back when a man “jumped on the rear windshield causing glass to shatter and strike the child.”

“In an effort to protect the child, the female driver exited the vehicle and confronted the suspect at which time he threw a can at her, striking her arm,” the report continues.

King was away from her car at the time.

The suspect in question, a 47-year-old man named Paul Francis Floyd, also attacked another car on the street before being apprehended by the police. He’s currently being held on counts of felony child endangerment, misdemeanor battery, and felony vandalism.

Update: King broke her silence about the attack on Instagram. In the post, she calls for more resources dedicated to mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness. She's also making it clear that the attack specifically targeted her 4-year-old son, whom she says is "very shaken up." 

Our thoughts are with the Hart of Dixie star and her family

