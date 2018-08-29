Jaime King's Secret Weapon for Staying Calm During Fashion Week Only Costs $28

Samantha Simon
Aug 29, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Two decades after she quit modeling for acting, Jaime King was back on the runway this past June for Miu Miu’s 2019 resort show, walking alongside fellow actresses like Kate Bosworth and Uma Thurman. “There’s a fun collide happening between the entertainment and fashion worlds right now, and it was exciting to be among my Hollywood girlfriends,” says the star of Netflix's upcoming series Black Summer. Still, there’s one major perk to being off the catwalk. “When I watch a show, I immediately get inspired for my own future red-carpet looks.”

We asked King to fill us in on her guide to fashion week, from her style and beauty must-haves to her most memorable moments from past shows. Scroll down for all of her top picks.

Must-See Shows

"Christian Dior, Schiaperelli, Oscar de la Renta, and Givenchy are a few of my go-tos."

MEMORABLE MOMENT 

“When I watched Uma Thurman walk the runway at Miu Miu’s resort show, I literally did a triple take. She had this swagger that took my breath away, and as she closed the show, she was just electric.” 

TRAVEL NECESSITY 

“If you want to lie down between events, this silk pillowcase and eye mask keep your skin and hair looking fresh.” 

available at nordstrom.com $50 (sleep mask), $80 (pillowcase) SHOP NOW
FOOTWEAR FAVE 

“I always try to get away with wearing flats, like Gucci slides. I’ll do anything to avoid being in high heels at this point in my life.” 

available at saksfifthavenue.com $820 SHOP NOW
POST-SHOW HOT SPOTS 

“I always run into friends at the Greenwich Hotel in New York, and when I’m in Paris, I go to Le Meurice hotel for a drink and snacks. There’s also a really great restaurant there called L’Entente, Le British Brasserie.” 

HAIR ESSENTIAL 

“I use Sam McKnight’s Lazy Girl dry shampoo when I’m traveling.” 

available at net-a-porter.com $27 SHOP NOW
Sleek Shades

“I’ve been wearing a great pair of simple black cat-eye Prada sunglasses.”

available at nordstrom.com $440 SHOP NOW
Cool Carryall

“I carry my Dior backpack everywhere.” 

Essential Oil

“In a crowded venue I can pick up on other people’s energy really easily. This essential oil helps me stay calm and enjoy the experience.”

available at doterra.com $28 SHOP NOW
Skin Savior

"I always have Dr. Barbara Sturm Glow Drops with me."

available at nordstrom.com $145 SHOP NOW
Pop of pink

"La Prairie's cream blush is really great."

available at bergdorfgoodman.com $70 SHOP NOW
TOP MODEL 

Kaia Gerber is so free when she’s on the runway. You can really see her personality when she walks. It’s exciting to witness the return of the supermodel.” 

