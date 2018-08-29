Jaime King's Secret Weapon for Staying Calm During Fashion Week Only Costs $28

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Two decades after she quit modeling for acting, Jaime King was back on the runway this past June for Miu Miu’s 2019 resort show, walking alongside fellow actresses like Kate Bosworth and Uma Thurman. “There’s a fun collide happening between the entertainment and fashion worlds right now, and it was exciting to be among my Hollywood girlfriends,” says the star of Netflix's upcoming series Black Summer. Still, there’s one major perk to being off the catwalk. “When I watch a show, I immediately get inspired for my own future red-carpet looks.”

We asked King to fill us in on her guide to fashion week, from her style and beauty must-haves to her most memorable moments from past shows. Scroll down for all of her top picks.

