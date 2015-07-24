Jaime King Just Revealed the Name of Her New Baby Boy

Now we know what Taylor Swift is calling her godson! Swift's BFF Jaime King who announced the birth of her second son earlier this week, has revealed the baby boy's name: Leo Thames Newman.

King confirmed the news with justjared.com, and a source told the site details about the origin of the newborn's name: The name Leo means "strong and powerful" and King and her husband Kyle Newman tied the knot by the River Thames in England—sounds like a nice combination to us!

An avid Instagrammer, King revealed the birth of baby Leo with a beautiful photo of her family from the delivery room on Instagram with the caption, "We are SO happy to welcome to the world our new baby boy! Born Thursday July 16th!" The couple already has 18-month-old son James Knight.

This baby will likely be in good hands with his loving mother and godmother Swift who has been eagerly awaiting the birth of this little boy. The 1989 singer threw a star-studded baby shower for her best pal and showed major Instagram love during King's pregnancy.

Congrats to King, Newman and Swift!

