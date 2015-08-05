Jaime King Steps Out Post-Baby and Looks Amazing in a White Dress

Well, that was fast. It's only been three weeks since Jaime King gave birth to her second child, a boy named Leo Thames Newman, but the mother of two already looks like she's back to her pre-baby shape. On Tuesday, King stepped out in Los Angeles for the first time since welcoming her little bundle of joy, and she looked beautiful.

Dressed in her typical bohemian fashion, the 36-year-old sported a strapless white maxi dress, which she paired with a cream fedora, simple gold necklace, and leopard print Loeffler Randall sandals. And although this is her first public outing since baby Leo arrived, the actress hasn't been shy about posting photos of her newborn boy on Instagram, including a shot of godmother Taylor Swift holding him for the first time.

