Jaime King Shows Off Her Cool Take on Maternity Style in a Backless Bodysuit and Overalls

It's safe to say that Jaime King is having one of the most unforgettable pregnancies ever. First, Taylor Swift was announced as her second child's godmother, then the godmother-to-be threw a star-studded baby shower for King, and now we're adding the expecting mother to our list of the most stylish mommies for giving us another amazing moment of effortless maternity style.

The actress and model caught our eye while stepping out in Los Angeles with her hubby, Kyle Newman, by her side and it's clear to see that she's having fun dressing up her changing body. While on the go, King rocked a denim overall mini dress on top of a backless bodysuit (similar style, $375; saksfifthavenue.com), which gave us a peek at the sides of her growing baby bump. For accessories she added Barbara Bui oxfords and Tory Burch sunglasses ($195; toryburch.com).

Courtesy

Shop the Look: Falke bodysuit, $160; avenue32.com. Joe's denim overalls, $189; nordstrom.com. Wildfox sunglasses, $179; nordstrom.com. Steve Madden oxford flat, $100; nordstrom.com.

This isn't the first time the hot momma caught our eye with her head-turning style choices. Remember that sheer number she wore to Burberry's Los Angeles event? King always skips the predictable maternity duds and showing off her changing body with daring pieces. Take note from King and other famous moms by browsing our celebrity style gallery at the link below.

