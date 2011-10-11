Jaime King Emails Jason Wu for Clothes

Jaime King attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this weekend wearing a little white dress with a thin black bow belt by Jason Wu. The look is straight off the spring 2012 runway (even the shoes), which means it won’t hit stores until February. So how did she King snag it? “I shot him an email,” the Hart of Dixie star told InStyle.com at the event. “We get along really well, and we decided that we wanted to start collaborating together with what I'm wearing." As a result, she emailed him her style goals. His response? "He handpicks the outfits and sends them to me.” And King is thrilled with the prosperous friendship. “He's one of my all time favorites,” she added. “If I could wear Jason Wu every day, I would do it.” So would we!

Plus: See our favorite looks from Jason Wu’s spring runway collection in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, reporting by Andrea Simpson