Jaime King Displays Her Baby Bump in a Totally Sheer Look at Burberry's L.A. Event
All we can say is wow! Jaime King made a major style statement at Burberry’s London in Los Angeles event last night, showing off her baby bump in a completely sheer ensemble by the British label.
The mother-to-be dished on her unusual approach to maternity dressing, and explained why she has been taking fashion risks throughout her pregnancy. "For me, it's just really about respecting and loving your body in every form that it takes," King tells InStyle. "The more women understand that, the better. Use the time when you're pregnant---no matter what your shape is---to wear something tighter and wear something more sheer because you don't have to suck in."
And as for why she chose this look specifically, it was all about showing off her growing tummy. "I love the sheerness of this look---I love the way it shows my baby and my belly, the jacket and the whole look," King says. "I feel totally confident in it. Pregnancy is such a beautiful and gorgeous thing! I want women to celebrate their bodies no matter what."